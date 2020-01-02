‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Daughter Ensley Doing Mom Barbara’s Makeup

Jenelle Evans and her 2-year-old daughter Ensley are spending some sweet bonding time with mom Barbara Evans as news surfaces that the former Teen Mom 2 personality has found a new beau amid her split from husband David Eason. After revealing she was on a trip somewhere a bit more snowy than her Nashville home, Evans shared a Snapchat video of her daughter “helping” her grandma apply blush.

While Ensley can first be heard asking to “keep” the blush palette she found in the bathroom, Barbara tells her she needs the cosmetic “to make me look healthy.” Weighing that new information, Ensley offers to put the blush on her grandmother, and does a pretty good job with the application for a toddler.



Life appears to be getting better for Evans since she announced at the end of October that she had left her husband of two years. Earlier this week, a source close to the former MTV personality confirmed to The Sun Evans was dating Boston-area man Herb Wilkinson after a video of the two on a date surfaced on his Instagram Monday.

“Smile babe,” he tells Evans in the video, which has since been deleted with the rest of his Instagram account.

“She has been talking to someone,” the insider said, saying Evans’ trip north was a good sign for their relationship. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

In October, Evans announced her marriage had come to an end in an Instagram note.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she said.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” Evans continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

