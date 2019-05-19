‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Shares Telling Relationship Post Amid Custody Drama With David Eason

Jenelle Evans is sending a pretty clear message about her relationship with husband David Eason amid the former Teen Mom 2 couple’s legal battle to regain custody of their children after Eason admitted to killing the family dog.

“My boyfriend loves my body more than I do,” a quote Evans shared to her Facebook page Saturday reads. “He’s always telling me i’m gorgeous, beautiful, cute, etc & that’s why I love & adore him so much, he never fails to remind me everyday that i’m loved no matter what my head tells me & what I think of myself. He’s truly appreciated.”

The couple attended a court hearing Thursday regarding the custody of 9-year-old son Jace, whom Evans shares with ex Andrew Lewis, 4-year-old Kaiser, whom Evans shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom Evans and Eason share. Their petition to regain immediate custody was denied.

After Child Protective Services was notified about Eason killing the family dog, all three children have been removed from the Eason/Evans household, with Jace staying with grandmother Barbara Evans, Kaiser with Griffith’s mom, and Ensley with Eason’s mom.

All the drama began when Eason shot and killed French Bulldog Nugget after he accused the pup of nipping at Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason wrote on Instagram at the time. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Soon after, MTV severed its relationship with Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network told Us Weekly at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic