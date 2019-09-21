Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She ‘Would Love’ to Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With The Stars has surprisingly not dived into the Teen Mom franchise pool yet, but former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans hopes that changes soon. During a question and answers session with fans on Instagram Friday, Evans said she would love to take part in the series. Evans also claimed she was “waiting” to hear from MTV about possibly returning to Teen Mom 2.

On Friday, one of Evans’ fans told her she should go on Dancing With The Stars.

“I would love to! Dancing is one of my favorite things to do,” Evans replied, adding three dancer emojis.

ABC and the DWTS producers have never picked a Teen Mom star for the series, although they have chosen plenty of stars from other networks’ reality shows. Tripp Johnston Palin, the son of one-time Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin, did appear on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors last year and was eliminated at the end of the first episode. Palin herself appeared on DWTS twice, but that was long before her short-lived association with Teen Mom.

Back in 2013, Farrah Abraham was reportedly in talks to join the show, but she ultimately never competed for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Elsewhere during her Q&A session, Evans was asked if she would go back to working now that she is no longer on MTV.

“I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working. I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job,” Evans replied, appearing to hint that she was still hoping to return to Teen Mom 2. She also claimed she was “still under contract” and was “not being paid anything.”

Evans also revealed her thoughts on MTV for dropping her from the series, but still keeping Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG. Portwood is facing domestic violence charges for allegedly threatening her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son.

“Why were you asked to leave the show and Amber is still on??? She should BE GONE,” one fan wrote to Evans.

“No one asked me anything. They told me what was happening. I didn’t have a choice,” Evans replied. “But yes, I agree unfair comparing out stories.”

Evans was fired in May, after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed their dog because it bit their daughter Ensley. The couple temporarily lost custody of their children during the scandal, although they later regained custody of two children in July.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” MTV said in a statement.

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

