‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals New Ultrasound Photo

Is Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans pregnant? The reality star fueled pregnancy rumors on Wednesday night, sharing an ultrasound photo along with a photo of a gender reveal on Twitter. “You’ve all been asking, So…” she captioned the photo. She also shared the photo on Instagram, but disabled the comments.

The link went to an Us Weekly article about the cutest celebrity baby announcements, revealing that the gender reveal photo (“It’s a girl” written in sand on a beach) was from Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey’s 2014 pregnancy announcement and that the ultrasound photo was from actress Katherine Heigl’s announcement from 2016.

Fans on Twitter weren’t pleased with the photo, calling it clickbait and slamming the 27-year-old for attempting to trick her followers.

Earlier this week, Evans denied that she was pregnant when she shared a photo of herself and husband David Eason. When fans took to the comments section to ask if she was expecting, Evans told TMZ that she is simply “fat and happy.”

“I think people gain a little weight when they’re happy so… we’re fat and happy,” she told the outlet during New York Fashion Week where she was promoting her new cosmetics line.

On Instagram, she wrote back to a follower that she was “Not pregnant, just fat.”

Another pregnancy seems unlikely for Evans, who reportedly underwent a tubal litigation procedure earlier this year, making another baby a near-impossibility.

She told E! News that she decided to get her tubes tied “because I had constant pain on my left side and I got extremely sick when pregnant,” adding that she also felt “happy with the number of kids I have now.”

Evans and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

On her Instagram Story, Evans took a bottle of beer from Eason at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Us Weekly, which would also seemingly confirm she is not expecting.

Evans and Eason made headlines all summer after Eason shot and killed their family dog when it nipped at daughter Ensley, an event that set off a chain of reaction including Evans losing her spot on Teen Mom 2 and the parents temporarily losing custody of their children.

She assured Us Weekly earlier this week that “everything’s back to normal.”

“I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority.”