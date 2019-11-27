‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason Extended

Jenelle Evans’ restraining order against estranged husband David Eason has been extended for two more weeks amid their split, Radar Online reports. The clerk of courts for Davidson County in Nashville, Tennessee, told Radar that a judge continued the restraining order for two weeks when the former Teen Mom 2 stars met in court on Monday.

“The parties were in court yesterday. Her lawyer asked for a continuance,” the clerk explained, adding that Evans’ lawyer may have asked for the extension so they have time to obtain witnesses to testify against Eason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The order will be in place until the hearing in a few weeks,” the clerk said.

Evans, 27, filed a restraining order against Eason, 31, on Oct. 31, the same day she announced that she was taking legal action to end her marriage with Eason. She wrote that “the kids and I have moved away from David” and that “me and the kids are doing great.”

On Monday, it was reported that Eason traveled to Nashville for a hearing in the case. In her initial restraining order request, Evans cited 11 alleged incidents of abuse by Eason, claiming that he has been “abusive and violent” toward her ever since they got married in September 2017.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” she wrote in the documents. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

“I’m scared for my life and for my children’s well-being,” she wrote, due to Eason’s “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

Eason responded to the split by saying that he is “not heartbroken,” saying on social media that “I realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

In a post shared earlier this month, Eason wrote about how much he missed his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley as well as Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, who Evans shares with ex-fiancée Nathan Griffith.

“I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now,” Eason wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21. One fan asked if he also missed Kaiser, to which he replied, “Of course I do! I’m the only one who fed him, wiped his baby butt, gave him a bath everyday (sic), taught him everything he knows…”

Evans’ breakup announcement came on the heels of a tumultuous few months for her and Eason, as they temporarily lost custody of their children over the summer after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog after it nipped at Ensley. They eventually won back custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa (Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship), with Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace remaining under the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara, as he has been his entire life.