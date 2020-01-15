‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reportedly Working on Co-Parenting With David Eason

Jenelle Evans is spending time with David Eason again after announcing their split in October, but the Teen Mom 2 personality is doing it all for the sake of co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter. The MTV star was spotted exploring her new Nashville home alongside her ex and daughter Ensley in a photo obtained by TMZ Wednesday, but an insider made it clear to the publication that the two have no plans of getting back together.

While Evans previously held a restraining order against Eason, TMZ reported she had the order dropped earlier this week so that Ensley could spend time with her dad. The former Teen Mom has long been co-parenting 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and reportedly wants to come to a similarly civil understanding with her more recent ex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason’s legal problems are not quite over just yet, however, with an arrest warrant issued for the metal worker last week, the New Hanover Criminal Court Clerk told TMZ after he failed to appear in court for an allegedly illegal truck-towing incident in 2018.

Evans announced on Oct. 31 that she had separated from Eason, taking to Instagram with a note to her followers.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the MTV personality wrote at the time. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images