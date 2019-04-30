‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says MTV Putting ‘Strain’ on Marriage to David Eason

Teen Mom 2 filming is taking a serious toll on Jenelle Evans’ marriage to David Eason.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the reality show, Jenelle and her mom Barbara Evans are forced to meet outside of her North Carolina hometown yet again, as MTV cameras refuse to film Eason following a homophobic rant the former reality personality went on that resulted in his firing last year.

Revealing that she was planning on taking 9-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, on a trip to Kentucky, Jenelle told her mom she was looking to spend one-on-one time with her oldest.

“I mentioned it to him, and I said, ‘You know it would just be me and you,’ and he was like, ‘Really?’” she recalled to her mom. “You know, I think it’s important for Jace to go on a trip one-on-one with me. I want him to have something that’s his thing that we’re doing, and not have me telling [4-year-old] Kaiser to stop every 5 minutes, or me having to pick up [2-year-old] Ensley every 5 minutes or change her diaper or whatever. I want my attention to be on him.”

When Barbara asked if David knew about the upcoming mother-son trip, Jenelle explained she hadn’t told him yet, looking nervous but justifying the plans as “just having come up.” She may have been right to be nervous with what followed.

“I was really excited about my trip to Kentucky with Jace, but I decided to talk to David about it, and he wants to come too because he has family there,” she later said in a voiceover. “But MTV won’t film if he’s around. I’m in a really uncomfortable position, and it’s putting a strain on my marriage.”

The following day, the couple made headlines as Jenelle changed her Facebook status to “Single AF,” and Eason followed suit.

With separation rumors swirling, Jenelle revealed on Teen Mom 2 that she simply decided to cancel the trip.

Watching all the drama unfold between the two definitely had Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, nervous about the environment in which his son, Kaiser, was being raised.

“She needs to grow up,” he told his barber. “I think the drama’s getting worse because of who she’s with. She doesn’t understand he’s doing nothing to promote her image.”

He continued, “I think she’s going to have to hit rock bottom before she gets herself help.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images