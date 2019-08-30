‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Lashes out at Husband David Eason’s Ex Amid Drama Over Son Kaden

Jenelle Evans is at it again. This time her and her husband, David Eason, are sending shots at David’s ex, Olivia Leedham. The three have been in a battle over David fighting for custody of he and Olivia’s son, Kaden.

Jenelle and David started up a GoFundMe page to help David in his effort to get his son back. This comes a day after Olivia did the same thing, starting a GoFundMe campaign to protect her son from David.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along the way, Jenelle began firing off some deep secrets about her husband’s ex. She accused her of some pretty heavy claims.

“David and I are very concerned with Kaden’s situation being in/out of a different home every 2 months, different men he doesn’t know and having to call them ‘Daddy,’ being abusive towards men she dates, and her drug addictions to adderall/alcohol,” Jenelle said in her post.

The post also had David speaking on the issue. David explained how the reason for his son being “in and out” of his life was “never my fault.”

“My ex is holding me back from seeing my son under every and any circumstance for no legit reason. I pay my child support which is an insane amount and very unfair. I recently started my local business and my ex has made up so many rumors that now it’s hard for myself to make any money or even have a job. I paid so much in attorney fees already for everything my ex has put me through.”

This was a counter to the campaign that Olivia had made on her GoFundMe. She took a more sentimental approach in her wording.

“I don’t have the means to keep going alone financially within the court system,” she said. “I am finally reaching out for help. I am completely concerned for my son’s safety, physically and mentally. He is persistent on not going to his Dads and doesn’t even want to speak to him. I am beyond worried.”

David and Jenelle had lost custody of their kids after he admitted to killing the family dog in May. The case was later dismissed, but his battle with Olivia over Kaden has continued.