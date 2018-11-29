‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reveals Grisly Childhood Injury

Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, has one major piece of advice for his fans — make sure you learn your fire safety.

On Wednesday, Eason shared a video of himself lighting a fire built with branches outside, issuing his followers a warning and revealing a major injury he sustained as a teenager in the process.

“Always make a line of gas like a fuse if lightning a fire with gasoline,” he wrote. “I learned my lesson when I was 13, I poured gas on a fire because I thought it went out. The can went up in flames and melted to my hand, I suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns all up my right arm. Almost failed 8th grade because of that. *Do not try this at home*.”

Eason recently made headlines for another photo in which he posed with a Confederate flag draped around his shoulders.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” he wrote. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree!”

Since then, the reality star has continued to post more photos of the flag in various locations including the Grand Canyon, where he posed with the flag and wrote, “Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel.”

Evans was a fan of her husband’s post, writing in the comments, “Lmao you need to post that video.”

Eason also used the comments section to explain his reasoning behind traveling with the controversial flag.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” he wrote when asked what the flag represents to him. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

“If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough,” he continued. “More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Credit: C Flanigan