‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Hints She’s ‘Evolved’ Amid Custody Drama With David Eason

Jenelle Evans is opening up about moving forward amid her legal and personal problems.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared some of her thoughts on the difficult times in the last few weeks, including getting fired from the MTV series, her husband shooting and killing her dog Nugget and her children getting removed from her home amid a Child Protective Services investigation.

“Not everyone will appreciate that you’ve evolved because they still have a particular version of you stuck in their head,” a repost from Bola Sol that Evans shared on Facebook Friday read. “Their problem though, not yours. Evolve as you please.”

Before the post, Evans shared some throwback photos of her moving into the home she shares with husband David Eason in 2017, as well as photos of their daughter Ensley, 2, as a baby with her big brothers, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4.

She also reshaped photos of Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, from three years ago, as Us Weekly first reported.

Evans commented on the pair of photos on Saturday, May 25, “Awwwh my bubba was so small [sad emoji and red heart].” The photos show the now 4-year-old playing in the sand during a beach trip, including one with him in front of a bucket with a sand castle behind him.

The reality star’s posts come just a few weeks since Child Protective Services removed Kaiser and Ensley, as well as Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 11, from the couple’s house after Eason brutally killed Nugget.

Kaiser was reportedly picked up by his paternal grandmother, Doris, on May 10.

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother with no notice or call to me,” Evans told the outlet at the time. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent.”

The other children have also been staying with their grandparents as Eason add Evans work to regain custody. Another insider told the outlet Ensley has been living with Eason’s mother and Jace is staying with Evans’ mother, Barbara.

“My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” Evans previously told the magazine. “My mom is taking it out on me for being let go from MTV.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May in the wake of Nugget’s killing.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.