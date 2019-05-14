‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans ‘Fighting’ to Get Son Back After Removal Following David Eason Dog Killing

Jenelle Evans says she’s “fighting” to get her son Kaiser back after he was picked up by child protective services on Friday — two days before Mother’s Day.

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” the Teen Mom 2 alum told Us Weekly.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” Evans, 27, previously confirmed to the outlet.

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” she said. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

The latest development from CPS comes a few weeks after Nathan Griffith, Evans’ ex-fiancé and Kaiser’s father, called authorities on April 30 amid reports that Evans’ husband, David Eason, had shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

“I guess there was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog. And there’s been multiple 911 calls of abuse,” Griffith, 31, told police, according to Us Weekly. “And I’m just trying to figure out where my son’s at and what I should do in this situation right now. I’m just so confused right now. … I just want to make sure my son is safe.”

Evans told the outlet that she and Griffith are set to meet in court. “Nathan and I have talked briefly regarding this situation,” she said. “[He] and I are to appear in court later this month.”

Eason, 30, admitted to killing Nugget in an Instagram post, claiming the dog bit his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote at the time. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog, and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Nearly a week later, MTV cut ties with Evans. “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” MTV said in a statement.

Eason was fired by the network from Teen Mom 2 over a year ago after going on a homophobic rant.

Evans told Us Weekly that she and Eason are headed for marriage counseling.

“My relationship with David now is still in a healing process, of course,” she said. “We are going to start going to marriage counseling because he feels as if we both need it. I completely agree. Not considering divorce unless he refuses counseling with me.”