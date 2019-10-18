‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex, Nathan Griffith, Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Nathan Griffith, the father of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ 5-year-old son Kaiser, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving while impaired, reports Radar Online. Police records obtained by the outlet reveal Griffith was arrested outside a grocery store in Cary, North Carolina and that he has already been released on bond. Evans has yet to comment on the arrest publicly, but has long been embroiled in a custody battle with Griffith that’s gotten pretty ugly on both sides.

Most recently, the two were at odds over the summer as Evans fought to regain custody of all three of her children following a Child Protective Services investigation prompted by husband David Eason shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog. Griffith has long accused Eason of abusing Kaiser, with his mother admitting to calling CPS in the past after allegedly finding bruises on the little boy he claimed Eason had caused.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the time in which the Teen Mom 2 couple had no custody of their children, Griffth’s family cared for Kaiser, while Evans’ mother cared for 9-year-old Jace as normal, taking in 2-year-old daughter Ensley as the judge weighed the evidence against the couple. During at least one hearing, Griffith waited outside to see how things were progressing, getting into an altercation with Eason that was captured on camera at the time.

After normal custody was restored by a judge in July, Griffith took to Twitter to complain about how things had shaken out.

“I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted alongside a link to a judicial website. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit here to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY [Team Griffith].”

Griffith’s arrest Thursday is not the first trouble he’s had with the law, being arrested in April 2014 for driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, driving on the wrong side of the road and giving a false name and address to officers, according to Radar. He was sentenced to 47 days in jail at the time.

Photo credit: MTV