‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith 911 Call Revealed Following DUI Arrest

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith’s DUI arrest might toss a wrench into his custody battle with the former reality star. More details continue to make their way out publicly following the arrest, with Radar Online sharing details of the 911 call that summoned police to the scene.

The call was made around 5:30 p.m. ET and police found Griffith sleeping in his car, with police confirming he was impaired.

“He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter. His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment,” earlier reports indicated.

Radar Online posted the audio of the 911 dispatch from the incident, capturing the moment firefighters realized this was not a health issue.

“Send a PD unit out here in reference to a possible intoxicated subject,” a fire official said in the call according to Radar. “He’s sleeping inside the car. We made contact with him. He doesn’t want to talk to us.”

“He does have some alcohol open in the vehicle. Doesn’t appear to have any complaints, just a subject intoxicated,”the call continued.

As was noted in prior reports, Griffith did have alcohol remnants in the car but didn’t face any more serious charges.

“He was impaired,” an officer said following the arrest. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car. No drugs were found at the scene.”

The trouble is the latest for Griffith who had previously made it clear he was on a clean path after past troubles. As Radar notes, Griffith has previously been arrested for DUIs, open containers, domestic violence, assault, burglary and other crimes.

After reportedly turning his life around, Griffith filed a motion for custody of his son Kaiser, 5, in July 2018. He was seeking “full and legal physical custody” from ex Jenelle Evans according to Radar Online.

Court documents claimed that Evans’ husband David Eason was “violent” and a “danger” according to Radar. Griffith also made allegations that Evans had tested positive for THC at the birth of their son. The case was put on hold due to Eason and Evans losing custody of the four children. This was restored in July and Griffith tweeted his feelings.

“I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted at the time with a link to a judicial website. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit here to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY [Team Griffith].”

Griffith’s arrest is his first legal trouble since April 2014. He was sentenced to 47 days in jail at the time following a string of charges stemming from a traffic stop.