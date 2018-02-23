Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested Again

Days after David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans‘ first husband, Courtland Rogers, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Rogers was jailed Thursday, Feb. 22 and charged with “possession with intent to manufacture/sell a schedule III controlled substance,” according to a Radar Online report.

The 32-year-old was held without bail in North Carolina and has a court date scheduled for Feb. 26. He was also jailed for violating his probation. Rogers recently married his girlfriend, Lindsey Frazier, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Rogers recently revealed on social media that he was sober.

“I used to give a f— what people thought of me… I really did… I remember those days [laugh out loud]… I have BEEN THRU HELL AND BACK!” he tweeted on Dec. 12. “So NOW with 2 and a half years of sobriety & preparing for my sons birth I am focused on my family because in the end… that’s ALL THAT MATTERS.”

The couple’s baby is reportedly due next month.

While Rogers is embroiled in legal issues, MTV recently announced it was severing ties with Eason after he went on a homophobic and transphobic rant on Twitter this week.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” the network said in a statement.

Evans defended her husband’s actions, however, telling TMZ that “David didn’t understand how [offended] people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

She continued, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”

Other Teen Mom cast members like Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin and Leah Messer agreed with MTV’s decision to fire Eason. Abraham called it the “responsible” choice, while Lowry called it long overdue.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry told Us Weekly shortly after the announcement that Eason was fired, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which aired in December.

Evans soon after downplayed the threatening nature of the scene, saying her husband was angry after being turned away from the bar, pulling the knife and popping the balloons in anger before leaving the filming.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.

Messer said that she was “disgusted” by Eason’s recent statements and supports MTV’s decision “100 percent.”

“This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action,” Messer said.

Meanwhile, Eason decided to update his look in the wake of the news. Evans shared a video of her husband sporting a completely shaved head on Instagram as he held the pair’s daughter, Ensley. She also posted a clip of Eason using a pair of clippers on his hair.