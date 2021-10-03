‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors After Twerking TikTok

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is shutting down rumors that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift. Evans and her husband David Eason spoke of the rumors on social media. Speculation about Evans’ upgraded figure began after she shared a TikTok video of her twerking.

Evans shared a video on Sept. 30 donning a white tank top and cutoff jean shorts where she danced to Trace Adkins’ ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.’ “Can you blame me?” the 29-year-old captioned the video, adding the hashtag, “#GotItFromMyMomma.” Many flocked to the comment section of the video to deny Evans’ booty is natural.

“But mama didn’t give it to you…@therealdrmiami did,” one TikTok user commented, referring to famed plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer. Evans was irritated and posted a follow-up video to deny that she had a BBL.

“So, when I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?” Evans asked Eason in the video. “Your chin,” Eason answered. “Yeah? Right, okay,” Evans replied. “[Because] someone said your mama didn’t give it to you, Dr. Miami did.” Eason snapped back, “Oh, he definitely did not, you can ask him yourself, he would say ‘no.’ And he also said no to working on your chin. He said he would not do that because you do not need it,” he said. “Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my a–,” Evans added. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows.”

Evans has been open about what cosmetic surgeries she has had done. She had breast implants in 2012 and lip fillers in 2016. She’s also been forthcoming about not liking the way her chin looks. “I’ve just been really insecure about my chin for a long time,” she told Us Weekly in 2016. “I just thought it was really pointy, and ever since getting older, my face is growing.”

Evans isn’t the only star of the Teen Mom franchise to go under the knife. Kailyn Lowry, Jade Cline, and Briana De Jesus have all chronicled their plastic surgery experiences either on the show or on their social media pages.