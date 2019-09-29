‘Teen Mom 2’ Alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason Take All Their Kids on Nashville Vacation

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason left North Carolina behind this weekend for a trip to Nashville with their children. Both of Evans’ sons from previous relationships, as well as Eason’s daughter Maryssa, joined Eason and Evans’ daughter Ensley on the trip. On Sunday, Evans shared photos of the family enjoying the Musicians Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

“Yesterday we took the kids to the [Musicians Hall Of Fame] in [Nashville] and the kids had a blast! They learned about all different musicians of the past and played in their own band! Glad they have a passion for music,” Evans wrote, alongside musical note emojis.

One photo of the gallery shows Eason and Maryssa recording a duet, while another features Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 5, playing with music boards. Another shows Maryssa, 11, and Jace, 10, playing drums under Eason’s direction.

Evans also shared a photo of their children standing outside the museum. Another photo showed Evans and Eason posing by the museum’s logo. She included the hashtags “Fall Break,” “Family Vacay” and “Nashville.”

Evans shut off the comments section on both posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

The trip comes just a few days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They marked the occasion on Sept. 23 with a visit to the beach and shared photos from the special day.

The couple no longer appears on Teen Mom 2 after a series of controversies. In February 2018, MTV fired Eason for homophobic remarks on Twitter. The network announced it would stop filming Evans altogether in May, after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget for nipping at Ensley. The couple also temporarily lost custody of their children, although the previous custody agreements were reinstated in July.

Despite being off television, Evans and Eason continue to make headlines thanks to their social media comments. Earlier this month, Evans claimed she was still waiting on word from MTV for an opportunity to come back.

“I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working. I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job,” Evans told one fan in an Instagram Q&A.

Evans also blasted MTV for keeping Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG, even after Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against her now-ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Portwood allegedly threatened Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son during the July 4 holiday, but MTV never fired her. She was even included in the Teen Mom OG reunion, where Portwood denied the allegations.

Fans have long accused Eason of domestic violence against Evans, but the couple have remained together. Last week, Evans tried to shut down a long-running rumor that Eason knocked out some of her teeth. In October 2018, Evans called 911 to report that Eason assaulted her, but she later said the call was a drunken mistake and no charges were filed.

