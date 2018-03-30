Jenelle Evans Gives Flirty Pose as David Eason Plays Photographer

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason had a flirty photoshoot during their family outing on Thursday.

The Teen Mom 2 couple and their kids spent their day by the water and snapped photos to remember the fun day together — and to show off Evan’s curvy post-baby body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason snapped an artistic shot to admire his wife’s pert posterior in a white lace-up two-piece. “She likes to play with my toys and I love it,” he captioned the photo of Evans sitting playfully on a boat, adding a peach emoji to compliment her cheeky bottoms.

Evans seemed to enjoy her look, too, as she shared a series of photos of her bikini body while helping her son fish from the edge of the water.

“Trying to catch them all, while trying to stay safe too,” she wrote in the caption to thwart negative comments. She added hashtags for “fishing season” and “spring break.”

In the past she’s been criticized for letting her kids do dangerous things, but this time she had nothing but support.

While Eason’s Instagram comments are usually filled with criticism of his outspoken nature, the replies to his sexy shot of Evans garnered overwhelming love and support.

“She always has had a pretty body,” one follower gushed of the 26-year-old mother of three. Another wrote, “Wish my man showed me off like that! Lookin good girl!”

“You can deff not tell she’s had 3 kids!” a fan fawned over the Teen Mom 2 cast member.

Another wrote a message for Eason, saying,”She’s a beautiful girl who has been through a lot. Please always be patient and support her.”

Evans and Eason have been the subject of series Teen Mom drama after the husband found himself on MTV’s chopping block after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter last month.

But despite Eason’s firing, sources told The Ashley that Evans and the show’s producers have worked out their issues, lending her to continue filming for the series.

“Jenelle is on the books to film next week. This will be the first time she has filmed since David was fired,” a source said. “That footage that’s shot will air in the [second half of the season].”

“Jenelle is super relieved,” the insider added. “She was terrified she was being fired because no one [from the show] would talk to her for a while!”

With Eason off the show and the couple refusing to allow their younger kids to be filmed, the outlet reports that Evans’ portion of the show will be focused on her relationship with mother Barbara Evans. The two are estranged to the point of refusing to allow her to attend her wedding to Eason.

Evans and Eason were married in September 2017 and share Ensley, 14 months, together. She is also mother to sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, from separate previous relationships.