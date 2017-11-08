‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Top Craziest Confrontations With Mom Barbara

It’s no exaggeration to say that Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara absolutely hate each other.

For the past seven years, fans have watched the two scream at each other over everything from the custody of Jenelle’s son Jace to her drug use. From f-bombs to calls to the police, it seems there’s nothing these two won’t do to get under each others’ skin.

Here are some of the mother-daughter duo’s most explosive moments over the years.

Take a look at what’s coming on TONIGHT’S #TeenMom2 Special at 9/8c! 😘 A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Custody problems

One of the pair’s most contentious issues is Barbara’s custody of Jenelle’s first child Jace.

Barbara filed for custody after confronting her daughter over her continued partying and drug use even after she had become a mom.

When Jenelle got served with her mom’s custody filing, the teen freaked out, shoving her mom and yelling, “F–k you, you stupid f–k. You’re not getting custody…I hate you.”

When her mom threatened to call the police Jenelle told her to get back inside before she spat in her face before delivering one final dig.

“Obviously you’re not a good mother either, because I’m the one who f–king got pregnant at 16,” she yelled.

Credit card theft

Jenelle’s brief attempt to run away with her ex Kieffer turned criminal when the young mom stole two of Barbara’s credit cards and racked up almost $800 in charges.

When she returned to her mother’s house, denying she had run away or stole anything, things got crazy, with Barbara threatening to call the police

“You wanna steal from me?” Barbara screamed.

“I just wanna see my son!” Jenelle responded.

After Jenelle promised to go back to school and pay off the credit card things seemed calm for a while until her mom found out she was still dating Kieffer.

Throwing Jenelle’s clothes into the street, Barbara yelled,”I hope you have fun living in the f–king street with your boyfriend!”

Jail

After getting out of rehab, Jenelle still insisted on smoking weed to keep calm after a tough day, which violated the terms of her probation.

“I have no other drug to take to calm me down right now,” she told a less-than sympathetic Barbara.

When Jenelle left in search of drugs, she got arrested, and Barbara refused to bail her out.

“I think that you’re gonna be 20 in December and you’re acting like a 12-year-old,” her mom told her.

Jenelle was so angry at her mom she stormed out of the house with no money, yelling, “I guess I’ll see how far I get!”

Heroin

Dating Kieffer turned out to be a step down the path to drugs for Jenelle, who soon after rehab started shooting up heroin with her on again, off again boyfriend.

When Barbara found out her daughter was doing IV drugs, she tried to have her committed involuntarily at the hospital, which only served to make Jenelle mad.

After her mom came by Kieffer’s to check on her daughter, the couple pressed charges of trespassing against her as the ultimate “go away” symbol.

Breaking down in tears, Barbara wondered how her relationship with her daughter had gotten so bad.

“How can she keep doing this stuff to me, her mother who has been taking care of her child” she cried. “I have lost her. She’s gone. She’s gonna lose her life.”