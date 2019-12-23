‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Posts About ‘Anxiety’ Amid Split From Ex David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans is revealing in a post shared to her social media that she’s experiencing some “anxiety” amid a very public split from David Eason and the ongoing drama attached to their relationship. In a post shared to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 20, Evans shared how she has been dealing with some anxious feelings following some major life changes.

“I was soooo (sic) tired … until anxiety hit me,” the 28-year-old wrote in a text post to her Instagram Story. Alongside the short message, she included two very apt emojis: the crying face with tears and shrugging emoji.

The message comes on the heels of some major developments in the breakup with Eason, where her restraining order against the 31-year-old has now been extended into 2020 after the former couple appeared in court, per Radar Online. A Davidson County clerk in Nashville told the outlet that the continuance will now be enforced until Jan. 13, adding how “the order of protection will be extended until that date.”

But while she might be anxious, for the most part, the former MTV star is looking ahead to all “the happiness within herself,” admitting in a Thanksgiving post that she’s doing all right this holiday season and is “thankful for the amazing kids” she has, and is “grateful for finally finding happiness within” herself.

The sentiment was echoed in a birthday post shared to her Instagram, where the Teen Mom alum revealed how sometimes “you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person.”

The acknowledgement of gratitude came just after Evans obtained the restraining order against Eason this past November due to “recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons.” In a statement obtained by E! News, Evans admitted she was “scared” for her life and that of his children’s. The order is said to provide temporary custody to Evans, and “mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet.”

Since announcing their split in October, Evans has been steering clear of social media, admitting that she would need to “make changes” to her life. While she has kept off social media for the most part, she has been seen most recently on Snapchat. In the days following her post about “anxiety,” Evans is proving family is a helpful remedy for her ongoing worry. On Saturday, the single mother-of-three took to the social network to share a rare snapshot of herself all smiles with 10-year-old son, Jace.

Photo credit: Getty Images