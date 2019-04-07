‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Accused of Staging Weight Loss Before and After Photos

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been accused of staging before-and-after weight loss photos in her latest sponsored Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Evans posted an advertisement for the BoomBod weight loss program, claiming it “works crazy good.”

“So look at this! [BoomBod]’s weight loss program works crazy good, I’m seeing a big difference already. It’s got ingredients that are clinically proven for weight loss [Jameela Jamil] what do you think about that?” Evans wrote, referring to The Good Place star Jameela Jamil‘s criticism of celebrities who promote dieting products.

Evans’ followers were not buying what she was selling though. Many believed the before-and-after photos did not show a significant weight loss. One pointed out how the “before” photo showed Evans’ pants scrunched up while they were just straight in the “after” photos. The “after” photo also showed Evans wearing the pants higher on her waist, covering a tatoo.

“Haha your a FRAUD…same pants and the strings are in the exact same position like ya never took em off or washed them! This is why we don’t believe anything that comes out of your mouth cause your a FRAUD,” one follower wrote.

“Its the same tummy she just pull the pans up,” another wrote, adding a grinning emoji.

Others suggested the photos were taken one right after the other. In the “before” photo, she has a hair tie on her wrist, but in the “after” photo, she is wearing her hair up. In the “after” photo, Evans is also no longer wearing the shirt seen in the “before” snap.

“I didn’t even notice the hair tie on her wrist until now that is waiting to take the second picture lmao [BoomBod] what a fraud,” one fan wrote.

“I love that taking off your shirt, pulling up your pants and using the hair tie you already have on your wrist to put up your hair is all you have to do to lose weight that day,” another wrote. “Why aren’t we all doing this simple weight loss program??? [shake my d– head].”

This is not the first time Evans’ fans were skeptical of an advertisement for a weight loss product. In August 2018, fans accused her of Photoshopping a photo to show off a “flat tummy” while promoting the Flat Tummy Co. shake program. Other fans pointed out the photo was six-months old.

The reference to Jamil in Evans’ new caption is a reference to the actress’ campaign to call out Instagram influencers who promote questionable products. In March, Jamil slammed Khloe Kardashian for promoting the Flat Tummy Co.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” Jamil wrote. “Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to.”

She continued, “It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.