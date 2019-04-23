‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Eason Tweets About Sri Lanka Church Bombings, But Misses One Major Detail

Jenelle Evans is fielding questions from some of her Twitter followers after she tweeted about the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday.

The Teen Mom 2 star attempted to send her condolences to the victims of the six church and hotel attacks, but appeared not to know the exact details.

“New Zealand fans my heart goes out to you and whoever was involved in the church fires lately and the horrible incidences that have occurred at the hotels,” Evans tweeted on Monday, adding a hashtag for “Pray for Zealand.”

After a few fans called out the reality star for not having the details straight (“Um, the hotel situation was in Sri Lanka,” one said), Evans backtracked and explained herself, saying she was speaking about last month’s mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand.

“I’m talking about the shooting that happened and now what happened at Sri Lanka with the bombings… apparently none of you know or care about how this war started…. in New Zealand. Same people who did it and with the same purpose but diff location,” she retorted.

Evans may have been referring to Sri Lanka’s state minister, who said that the attacks were carried out by two Islamist organizations in retaliation for the New Zealand mass shootings. While ISIS claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks, there is no direct evidence that the group coordinated the bombings. Authorities have arrested 40 people in connection to the attacks.

In another message, she wrote, “Ok.. i understand but tried to cover all the info. Sorry! Thanks for clarifying but I have a lot of fans out there and it kills me to hear this news no matter what city it happens in.”

At least six suicide bombers were involved in six attacks — three at luxury hotels and three at churches celebrating Easter — across Sri Lanka on Sunday. Combined, the attacks killed 310 people and injured at least 500 more.

Prime Minister Rani Wickremesinghe said Tuesday that there are “still people on the run with explosives” but that he doesn’t know how many people, according to CNN.

On Monday, the Sri Lankan government admitted that it failed to act on multiple warnings before the attacks. A government spokesman said some of the warnings came from foreign intelligence services. Wickremesinghe blamed a breach in communications.

“We, if it was known, certainly could have prevented many of the attacks in the churches and have more security in the hotels,” Wickremesinghe said at a news conference Tuesday.

“I am in touch with the relevant officials,” he said, adding that the Sri Lanka’s president has also launched an inquiry “as to why the information did not reach my office.”