‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Shares First Photo of Son With Partner Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, shared the first photos of their son, Eli Joseph Marroquin, on their Instagram pages Friday.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband and Comeau welcomed Eli on Thursday at a Dover, Delaware hospital. They later revealed his full name in an interview with Radar Online Friday. Comeau said the name “Joseph” is in honor of her father and was also her grandfather’s middle name. The name “Eli” only came to them within the week before Eli was born.

“We’ve been set on the middle name for months, but the first name has rotated like every month or so,” Comeau told Radar. “I really wanted to name him something that could be shortened to a nickname, but we love Eli by itself.”

Marroquin also shared an adorable photo from the hospital on his Instagram page.

“Eli Joseph Marroquin, I didn’t know I could love another human as much as I do your brother,” Marroquin wrote. “My heart only got bigger yesterday and now I have another little boy to help guide and mold to become a gentleman! I love you Eli so much!”

Comeau also shared several cute photos on her Instagram Story. One was an outtake of the photo Marroquin shared, while another showed Eli looking a bit uncomfortable during his first car ride.

“And just like that, my heart is completely full [heart],” Comeau wrote on Instagram. “Nothing will ever top this moment, a moment I’ve prayed for, for a very long time. I love you E. And thank you my love for supporting me through the craziest two days of my life.”

Marroquin also has a son, 5-year-old Lincoln, from his relationship with Lowry. He started dating Comeau in July 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. They split in September 2017, and Marroquin went on to have a brief relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. After that relationship ended, he reunited with Comeau.

Comeau and Marroquin are not engaged, but they did move in together in August. Comeau previously lived in Charleston, South Carolina before she moved up to Delaware to be with Marroquin.

In his interview with Radar Online, Marroquin said it has “been amazing” to become a dad again. “For those that don’t know, I’m not an emotional person anymore at all and just seeing my son came out really had me in my feelings,” he added.

Aside from becoming a dad, Marroquin also has to prepare himself for a celebrity boxing match on Feb. 19. He teamed up with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman, who also organized the Atlantic City event that Farrah Abraham was supposed to take part in, to raise money for veterans’ groups.

“I’m a pretty decent-sized guy. I plan to chisel this up in time for the fight,” Marroquin told Radar. “I hope people get their money’s worth.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin