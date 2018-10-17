‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Planned to Propose to Briana DeJesus Prior to Split

Briana DeJesus was this close to becoming Mrs. Javi Marroquin.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in May that her ex had wanted to propose to her during their short relationship from October 2017 to January 2018. But in Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, fans got an up-close look at Marroquin’s thought process leading up to his near-proposal.

Shortly after the two began dating, Marroquin told ex-wife Kailyn Lowry that he would be deploying with the Air Force again, despite the drama occurring within his family when it came to Lowry and DeJesus.

Nervous about his deployment and new relationship, Marroquin and DeJesus went to get matching chess piece tattoos, with him telling her, “We can’t break up. You’re stuck with me forever in some way.”

Later, he revealed to his sister that he bought his new girlfriend an engagement ring, and wanted to propose before deploying. But his sister told him that he was moving far too fast.

“Javi, you’re moving way too quick,” she told him, adding, “Give yourself time. If this is truly different and you’re 200 percent sure this is what you want to do, then do it correct.”

It’s probably for the best the couple never took that next step, with the two calling things off in January, possibly due to Marroquin’s desire to get married and settle down so quickly. He is currently expecting another child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, the two announced in May.

“Our future just doesn’t line up,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time, adding, “I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

DeJesus revealed to Radar in May that while Marroquin had purchased a ring, he never went through with popping the big question.

She said if “things were a little different,” she would have said yes, adding, “[The ring] was pretty.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

