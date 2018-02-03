Javi Marroquin Apologizes to Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry for ‘Miami Drama’

Javi Marroquin is making nice.

The Teen Mom 2 star apologized to ex-wife Kailyn Lowry after reports surfaced of drama going down while on his trip to Miami to see co-star and ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus.

“At the end of the day a good relationship with my sons mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to kail for my actions,” Marroquin tweeted on Friday, February 2, to his ex-wife.

According Us Weekly, Lowry, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin and filed for divorce from him in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, retweeted his message after cryptically posting about the “tea” she had to spill on him earlier on Friday.

“Everyone’s asking where tea is at but javis been through enough so I’m not gona put him through more s—t,” Lowry tweeted.

The mother of three also shared comments from fans telling her DeJesus was talking about her on Instagram Live. “Lmfaooo,” Lowry captioned the screenshot.

Marroquin, who traveled to Miami to visit DeJesus after her plastic surgery procedures, spoke to Radar Online about his trip: “I should’ve never went. I should’ve went to L.A. like I was supposed to. We broke up for a reason and yesterday reassured me that.”

Marroquin and DeJesus called it quits in January.

The 23-year-old said Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he rejected her plans for plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus, 23, said in a statement to Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

The break-up turned nasty, however, when Marroquin appeared on Lowry’s podcast, Coffee and Convos, where he discussed the end of his relationship with DeJesus. “As of right now it is,” he said when asked about the break-up. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The MTV cast member replied, “Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

While the conversation appeared innocuous, it set off DeJesus, who blasted her two castmates in a 45-tweet Twitter rant before deleting her account.

Apparently that didn’t stop him from going to Miami to support her as she underwent her plastic surgery.