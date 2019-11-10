‘Teen Mom 2’ Jade Cline Reportedly Evicted Over Unpaid Rent Amid Comparisons to Farrah Abraham

Things are reportedly going from bad to worse for Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline. The reality star and ex Sean Austin are being evicted from the home they shared according to a report at RadarOnline. The outlet says the couple have been ordered to “vacated their Indiana house” in light of past-due rent.

According to Radar, FS Houses – Property Management 317 LLC filed a claim against Cline and Austin back in September, suing for rent totaling $2,089.60. Radar adds that the monthly rent on the property was $995 per month. The latest filing indicated that the house must be vacated by Oct. 25 at noon. While it is unknown as of now of the status, if it wasn’t vacated by that date and time, the occupants are in some legal troubles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Radar states, a Marion County constable will be “commanded forthwith to put Plaintiff in possession of property by removing therefrom the Defendant, Jade Cline; Sean Austin and removing the goods of said Defendant, by placing said goods in storage and to levy on any non-exempt property.”

Cline reported acknowledged the past-due balance and agreed to vacate the property by the date given. The home is featured on Teen Mom 2 this season, with a final hearing set for Jan. 7, 2020 to determine the exact damages the couple must pay.

This is only the latest drama to surround the newest Teen Mom cast member. The reality star has dealt with her mother getting arrested for methamphetamine possession, with Cline having to deal with her pleas for bail money.

She has also earned comparisons to controversial Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham. This stems from a recent social media post where Cline had partnered with Vush to sell adult sex toys.

“Hey guys! I’ll be partnering with [Vush] this week to put together an amazing giveaway bundle to one of my followers! Stay tuned! Will be posting the giveaway and how to enter this week on my page,” Cline wrote on social media earlier in the week. Fans quickly chimed in with the comparisons.

“I actually thought u were one of the good moms…” one fan said in the comments.

“Wtf! Another Farrah in the making!” another added.

“The next Farrah,” a third said.

Some fans even went a step further to note that Cline should face some stiffer punishment for her behavior, sparked by the sex toy post.

“I feel sorry for child. The child is around fighting and drugs. They are moving all the time. CPS maybe?” a concerned fan wrote.

Losing the home could be a major strike against the reality star given the other drama in her life. It remains to be seen how it will unfold.