Teen Mom 2 Fans Sound off After Jenelle Evans Says Her Kids’ Love ‘Will Never Fade’

Amid her ongoing custody battle, Jenelle Evans‘ recent claim that “a child’s love for their mother will never fade” is earning her backlash from fans, who are slamming her for choosing husband David Eason over her three kids.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Wednesday, just one day after appearing in court for a custody hearing, to open up about “everything that has been going on lately” and show off the present that her 4-year-old son Kaiser had gifted her.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love,” she wrote.

“This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his’. My children are the sweetest and the best,” Evans continued, adding the hashtags MommasBabies, [In My Heart] and [Always and Forever].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jun 5, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

The post, however sentimental, didn’t earn any praise or sympathy from fans, who quickly flooded the comments section to slam the former MTV star.

“That sweet child chose you over anyone. Wish you could’ve said the same,” one person commented.

“This is why u don’t choose any man over your children,” another added.

“Sweetest and the best but you put them last?” yet another wrote. “You continue to go on the same path with men that bring you down… That should be an eye opener for you! Your kids will always be your kids, but men come and go! You should know that very well!”

Although it was Eason’s shooting death of the family dog Nugget that had made a North Carolina judge order the removal of all children – Kaiser, 9-year-old Jace, 2-year-old Ensley, and 11-year-old Maryssa – from the couple’s home, Evans has stated that she will remain at Eason’s side regardless.

“I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united,” she said shortly after a judge denied she and her husband temporary custody. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

In an effort to regain custody of their children, the couple has reportedly enrolled in marriage counseling as well as parenting classes. It is also believed that Eason will take a psychological evaluation to address his anger issues.

As they continue the highly publicized fight to regain custody, they are currently allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits” with their children.