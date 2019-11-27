‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Shares Alarming Video of Gun Amid Jenelle Evans Legal Battle

David Eason found himself particularly interested in a piece of bar decor that has MTV fans concerned for his estranged wife Jenelle Evans‘ safety after the two met in court for the first time since the former Teen Mom 2 star took the kids and left Eason for Nashville, Tennessee. After the two came face-to-face in the courtroom, where a judge issued a continuance and extended Evans’ restraining order against Eason another two weeks, the former pipe welder took to Nashville’s Broadway bars, sharing on Snapchat a video of him zooming in on a rifle mounted to the bar wall as part of a larger art piece.

On Reddit, Teen Mom fans didn’t miss what they thought was a message for Evans.

“I can’t be the only one that sees guns where he zooms in?” one asked, as another commented, “I totally think this is meant to threaten Jenelle (showing he’s at her new stomping ground and definitely zooming in on the gun). He’s f—ing crazy.”

Eason’s enthusiasm for guns has gotten him in trouble before, including what he said was a visit from the Secret Service after including the names of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump under a video of him shooting a semi-automatic rifle. Evans’ time on Teen Mom 2 also came to an end after she defended his decision to shoot and kill their family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget.

In the filing for a restraining order against Eason, Evans accused him of being “abusive and violent” in their marriage, which tracks with the October 2018 911 call in which she claimed he had broken her collarbone.

On Oct. 31 of this year, Evans announced that she and her three kids, the youngest of which she shares with Eason, had left their North Carolina home: “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued on Instagram. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

