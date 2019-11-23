‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Focusing on Metalwork Amid Reported Financial Woes

David Eason seems to be going through some financial struggles ever since his wife, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, left him on Halloween. A report from Radar Online reveals that he has been left with no money since the separation, and is furious about that. “David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” a source told the outlet. “He claims he never abused her.”

It seems his only source of income currently is his Black River Metal and Wood online business. Eason creates knives, keychains, coat racks and other various hand-forged items.

Some examples of his work include a wall-mounted coat rack with a wood backing that has repurposed metal railroad spikes as the hooks. It’s selling on his eBay site for $150. Fans seemed to love the item when he posted it on Instagram.

“Wow that’s really good holy crap,” one person responded.

Most of what Eason sells are knives that he makes. He currently has three knives for sale on eBay. They range in price from $85 to $177. Earlier this month, he posted a knife on Instagram that he was asking $350 for. In the caption, he explained that he loves making knives because it is art for him.

Evans and Eason split last month after the former MTV reality star announced on social media that she was leaving her husband of two years.