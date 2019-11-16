‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Calls out ‘Lazy’ Ex Jenelle Evans Amid Divorce

David Eason may not be allowed to mention Jenelle Evans on social media, but that’s not stopping him from insulting her online. The former reality television personality has been ordered not to mention his estranged wife or her kids on social media as part of a temporary restraining order a judge granted Evans. The news of the order surfaced last week, a few days after Evans announced she had left Eason and taken the kids out of the home they shared in North Carolina.

Eason shaded Evans on social media Nov. 13 when he answered a question from a fan in his now-private Instagram.

“What is something no one knows about you,” the user commented on one of his posts.

Eason responded, throwing shade at the former Teen Mom 2 star and calling her “lazy.”

“I’ve been on my own in this world since I was 15 years old,” he wrote, as first reported by InTouch. “Had my own car before I had license. People have no idea the type of work ethic I have just because I’ve been working for J cleaning up after her lazy a— for years.”

Evans shocked her fans on Oct. 31 when she revealed her separation from Eason after two years of marriage.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she added. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

After the news broke, Eason posted some messages on his social media criticizing Evans. He also threatened to report her as a missing person. Evans was granted the temporary restraining order a few days later. She has stayed relatively off of social media since she made the announcement of the split.