'Teen Mom 2' Is Coming to Netflix

✖

While Netflix has tried to boost its own library of original reality shows with hits like Love Is Blind and The Circle, the streaming giant announced plans to bring reality shows already loved by viewers. In December, select seasons of MTV's Teen Mom 2, The Challenge, and Are You The One? will be available to stream on the platform. Two seasons of CBS' Survivor were also posted on Netflix Friday.

The first two seasons of Teen Mom 2, which aired back in 2011 and 2012, will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 15. At that stage of the show's run, the cast featured Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. Evans remained on the series until the second half of Season 9, leaving last year. She was replaced by Jade Cline. Briana DeJesus, a former Teen Mom 3 star, did not join Teen Mom 2 until Season 8 in 2017.

From Survivor and America's Next Top Model to The Challenge and Teen Mom Some of TV’s most influential, innovative, and beloved reality shows are coming to — or are already on — Netflix! pic.twitter.com/DrWXub6yQN — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2020

The Challenge Seasons 10 and 13 will be available on Dec. 15 as well, alongside the first two seasons of Black Ink Crew New York, which airs on VH1. Are You The One? Seasons 1 and 2, and Repair Shop Season 3 will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Survivor Seasons 20 and 28, and America's Next Top Model Seasons 19 and 20 are now available on Netflix.

The MTV and VH1 shows are all part of the ViacomCBS library. Although ViacomCBS has its own streaming platform with CBS All Access, the company has struck non-exclusive streaming deals with Netflix in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the Comedy Central classic Chappelle's Show arrived on Netflix. CBS and Netflix also struck a deal to bring its new shows Evil and The Unicorn to Netflix before their second season's debut to help raise awareness of the two shows. That plan worked, as Evil Season 1 landed in Netflix's Top 10 after it was released on Oct. 1.

Netflix's decision to bring non-original reality shows to its platform could be a play to gauge its users' interest in reality programming. Earlier this year, the streamer made an effort to launch its own reality shows and found instant success with Love Is Blind and The Circle. Both shows were renewed for two additional seasons in March. "It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Vice President Nonfiction and Comedy Specials at Netflix, said at the time. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."