‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Unveils Ultrasound of Upcoming Daughter

Teen Mom 2 fans got a first look at Chelsea Houska‘s new baby girl before she’s even born.

The reality star posted an ultrasound picture of her and husband, Cole DeBoer’s unborn baby on her Instagram Story.

“Look at those little feet, Houska captioned the photo along with a crying emoji. “Pretty girl,” she added with a heart. DeBoer also shared the image on his social media, writing: “Sweet baby Jesus!! My sweet little angel.”

Houska has been keeping her fans up to date about her pregnancy, posting a snap of her growing baby bump in March.

“Oh hey little baby girl,” Houska wrote in the caption. “Don’t mind the headband, I’m in the process of doing my make up.”

Houska announced her pregnancy on March 15, posting a photo of her ultrasound on a rustic frame with “It’s a girl” written above it.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited,” Houska wrote in the caption.

The very next day, Houska posted a photo of her baby bump on Twitter.

“Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking [laugh out loud] this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good,” the 26-year-old Houska wrote. She also told a fan that she is due at the end of the summer, in about four months.

When asked to be a little more specific, Houska told a fan her due date is in September, but she thinks the baby will be born early.

“Sept!” Houska wrote about the due date. “But I’m thinking she’ll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We’ll see!”

Houska also told a fan she found out about the pregnancy through a blood test at 10 weeks.

Houska asked fans at the time for their thoughts on Khloé Kardashian’s new line of maternity clothes.

“Also…is ordering Good Mama maternity jeans only because it’s [Khloe Kardashian]’s line a good enough reason to buy? Yes Or yes?” she wrote. Fans told her she should, and she replied, “I will!”

The reality TV star also told fans, “You guys are the best [laugh out loud] I’m about to go on a black legging shopping spree.”

Houska and DeBoer, who have been happily married since October 2016, are parents to 1-year-old Watson.

Houska also has 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind. In January, Houska won a court battle against the troubled Lind after a judge agreed to change Lind’s visitation schedule.

Fans are not the only ones happy about Houska’s pregnancy. Her Teen Mom co-star Kailyn Lowry also congratulated Houska.

“So happy for my babies! [Chelsea Houska] & cole & fam,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji,” Lowry, who also has three children, wrote. “Welcome to the moms of 3 club [Houska] [Leah Messer].”