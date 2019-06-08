‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Slams Jenelle Evans Over Lies During Reunion Special

Chelsea Houska isn’t one for drama, but she couldn’t stay quiet any longer about former co-star Jenelle Evans following the Teen Mom 2 reunion. After MTV aired a portion of the reunion during with host Nessa Diab called out Evans for posting “hateful” things about Colin Kaepernick — whom the 27-year-old reality star said she did not know of — Houska spoke out.

The South Dakota native addressed the situation in a response to a fan who accused Diab of making her sit-down with Evans “about her and drama,” adding that she doubted “Jenelle knew who she was dating.” Houska declined to share her feelings on the confrontation, but revealed that all the Teen Mom 2 stars have “seen Colin on set” while filming.

Diab confronted Evans about social media posts slamming Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem. She claimed Evans asked the women on Teen Mom — specifically Amber Portwood — not to speak about her family, but then “did exactly that to me.” Evans broke down during the discussion, claiming she did not know who Kaepernick was or why he was protesting. Additionally, she claimed that she wasn’t in control of her social media accounts.

“I don’t know anything about your husband, I swear to God,” she said through tears.

Evans has since been fired from Teen Mom 2. She was removed from the cast after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing her dog, Nugget, because it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The network released a statement to Us Weekly stating that it had no intention of filming with Evans, and hadn’t filmed with Eason since he was fired for making homophobic comments online.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Prior to her firing, Teen Mom 2 fans were outraged the network hadn’t acted, and called for the show’s cancellation.

In the wake of the shooting, Evans said she was considering divorcing Eason. She later returned to the North Carolina home they share and live on with Evans’ sons from previous relationships, 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser, along with her daughter and Eason’s daughter Maryssa, also from a previous romance.

In May, Evans and Eason lost custody of all their children as a result of the killing. Jace was sent to live with Evans’ mother, Barbara, Kaiser is in custody of grandmother Doris Girffith, and Maryssa and Ensley are in the care of Eason’s mother. The pair had a court hearing about getting their children back, but were not awarded custody again.

TMZ reported that Jenelle and Barbara squared off during the court hearing. Barbara reportedly alleged that Jenelle was only affectionate toward her daughter while cameras were rolling, while Jenelle claimed her mother blocked her number.

That wasn’t the only tense confrontation of the day. Eason reportedly went after Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, who was spotted talking to a TMZ reporter. Jenelle’s husband drove by and asked, “What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?”

“No, we’re talking. I’m not —,” Griffith replied before he was cut off by the embattled former reality star.

“Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,” Eason retorted.

“Then I get flipped the bird. You got that on camera, right?” Griffith asked. “I’m actually going to file a restraining order because of that.”

TMZ reported that he didn’t follow through with that claim, however.