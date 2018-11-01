‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Chelsea Houska Shows off Her Kids’ Adorable Halloween Costumes

Chelsea Houska’s family is winning Halloween with some seriously adorable costumes! The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her three kids’ not-so-spooky outfits in honor of the October holiday.

Houska is mom to three kids, 9-year-old Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind, and her two kids with husband Cole DeBoer, 1-year-old Watson and 2-month-old Layne.

In the slideshow of photos she shared to Instagram Wednesday, Aubree is dressed as a doe, while little brother Watson is dressed as a dinosaur and baby Layne as a fuzzy deer. Chelsea appeared to be without a costume in the photos, while Cole rocked what appears to be a hot dog onesie.

View this post on Instagram 🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 31, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT

The MTV star captioned the photo gallery with some festive jack-o’-lantern emojis. Fans immediately weighed in on how cute the Houska-DeBoer family was.

“Beautiful family chels, the most happiest angels,” one user commented. “but I still can’t with that chunky monkey [heart eye emoji].”

“They look absolutely incredible in their costumes,” another added.

A third chimed in, “Omg Watson is so big already! Cute photo and family!”

Chelsea and Cole welcomed little Layne Ettie on Aug. 29, and since then, the family has been settling into their new dynamic incredibly well.

Randy Houska, Chelsea’s dad, has been documenting the first days with Layne on his Losing Randy YouTube series.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple of weeks in the Houska/DeBoer family,” Randy said in a September video. “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great.”

Watson and Aubree have been loving their new roles as big brother and big sister, too.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” he said. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

