‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry Address Rumors They’re No Longer Friends

Don’t worry Teen Mom 2 fans, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska haven’t been secretly feuding — they’re just busy! The MTV co-stars addressed speculation that there was trouble in their longtime friendship after a friend asked them outright about the apparent distance between the two. After a recent episode of Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast with friend Becky Hayter, a fan went right to the source with their worries.

“So I just need to know if [Kailyn Lowry] is still close with [Chelsea Houska],” the person tweeted. “Because the podcast with [Becky Hayter] so made it sound like they aren’t and I don’t know why but that makes me so sad if it’s true #teenmom2.”

Lowry was quick to shut down the rumor, responding, “We are still friends!!”

Houska made sure to respond on her side as well, writing back, “I think people look wayyy too much into it! I used to go out and be social during reunions and now I tend to stay in and keep to myself! I still love these ladies … I’ve just become a hermit [laughing out loud].”

Lowry added to her friend, “Same, I think we are all so drained and I personally don’t like going to bars or anything. But we all still love each other!”

With a husband and three kids — one of whom is still a baby — at home, Houska noted she’s also at a different stage in life than Lowry and co-star Leah Messer, both of whom tend to go on exotic vacations together.

“Plus Kail and Leah are 2 single ladies and living their best life!” she added. “I love watching their adventures and maybe if I get some balls I will join them sometime (but I’m NOT skydiving or any other crazy s— you guys do)”

But Lowry revealed she’d be willing to partake in some less adrenaline-producing activities for her friend’s sake, chiming in, “[Laughing my a— off]!!! We can take it down a notch & go get a massage on a beach somewhere.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

