‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member’s Ex Arrested on Drug Related Charges

It’s been revealed that Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus’s ex Devoin Austin was arrested in Orange County, Florida on Friday.

According to TMZ, Austin was arrested for not showing up to his court date stemming from a marijuana citation that was issued to him in August of last year.

Per the report, police pulled Austin over for a traffic violation and gave him a citation for “possession of weed and drug paraphernalia.”

He was to be at an arraignment hearing the following month but never showed up.

It’s said that the original misdemeanor charge carried a possible fine of $1,000 or up to one year in prison.

DeJesus recently took to Instagram to fire off some harsh words for the father of her second child, Luis Miguel.

In a now deleted post, DeJesus wrote, “N—-s be making money off their kids and still don’t help support them or see them,” from a story first shared by In Touch Weekly.

She also said, “Ima let ya enjoy the fame now but when ya still child support even after ur kids are 18…don’t come crying to me.”

Lastly, she quipped, “N—-s ain’t sh-t so Ima just marry the money.”

DeJesus is apparently looking for a new beau within close vicinity, as she also recently tweeted about being very attracted to one of the cameramen assigned to follow her.

She tweeted out, “Gotta love [MTV] when they bring in fine camera men into my house.”

When one of her followers pointed out that she might be crushing so hard because of pregnancy hormones, the 28-year-old responded, “Oh no. This man is fine asf. And I get to see his beautiful face all day today.”

While her crush was likely only that, her pregnancy was very real, as DeJesus gave birth to her daughter Stella Star back in July.