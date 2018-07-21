‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus Wants Another Child

Briana DeJesus has baby no. 3 on her mind.

The Teen Mom 2 star sent Twitter on a frenzy Thursday when she hinted at her desire to have another child — even though she’s not planning on it happening any time soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Need a little boy and I’m set lol ( not any time soon tho ) — Briana Dejesus (@_BrianaDejesus) July 19, 2018

“Need a little boy and I’m set [laughing out loud] ( not any time soon tho ),” DeJesus wrote on a tweet.

Fans were quick to offer their opinion on the subject, as first reported by OK! Magazine.

“Why is everyone so hung up on having one of each I have a boy And girl. It’s no different if you have loads of girls or if you have loads of boys. Just feel blessed you can have children some people can’t have any,” one fan replied.

Others warned, “My uncle had 6 girls trying for a boy.” “My aunt had 6 boys before she had a girl [laughing out loud],” said another.

If she were to have a baby boy, she already has the name lined up too.

“My 3rd baby is going to be named Whimsy Rose if I ever have another girl,” Briana wrote on Twitter recently. She also added that it would be “Maddox Moon” if she had a boy.

This isn’t the first time Briana, already mom to Nova, 6, and Stella, 1, has admitted she’d like a third child. When a fan previously asked, “Do you want more kids?” Briana replied, “One more and that’s it.”

Her tweet comes a month after she sparked pregnancy rumors on Instagram, but quickly debunked them.

DeJesus posted a massage in her Instagram Story, denying the speculation. “I’m not pregnant nor do I want to be. Nor do I care about anyone from my past life,” DeJesus wrote in the now-expired post.

The speculation started after DeJesus posted a selfie showing her wearing a skin-tight grey skirt and top, baring her stomach. The only thing she included in the caption was a kissing emoji.

On June 1, DeJesus sparked more speculation about another pregnancy.

“My life literally just took a turn just now and I’m like uhhhhhhhhh what now,” she wrote. Hours later, she added, “And no I’m not pregnant [laughing out loud].”

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus said ex Javi Marroquin was about to propose to her during their four-month relationship. At one point, they got matching tattoos and Marroquin bought an engagement ring with plans to propose before his deployment. But Marroquin’s sister told him he was moving too fast with DeJesus. DeJesus later told Radar Online that Marroquin never proposed.

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” DeJesus said at the time. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”