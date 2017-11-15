‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Details Plastic Surgery Plans Just Four Months After Giving Birth

Four months after giving birth to daughter Stella Star, Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus has a laundry list of plastic surgeries she’s planning to have done.

The 23-year-old named the nips and tucks she’s interested in getting in a tweetstorm Tuesday.

.@TheRealDrMiami appointment on Monday and I’m so excited ❤️❤️ — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 14, 2017

I️ want a boob lift + implant reduction, lipo 360, tummy tuck. — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 14, 2017

And I️ kinda wanna re do my lips 😩 — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 14, 2017

Maybe a little Botox but we shall see 😭 — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 14, 2017

“[The Real Dr. Miami] appointment on Monday and I’m so excited,” she tweeted, revealing she was going back to the same plastic surgeon who gave her bigger breast implants, a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and a labiaplasty in 2016.

The MTV cast member has an even longer want list this time.

“I want a boob lift [and] implant reduction, lipo 360, tummy tuck,” she wrote, adding that the liposuction will take care of making her butt smaller as fans suggested.

“And I kinda wanna re do my lips,” she added, admitting she was also interested in possibly having another labiaplasty. “Maybe a little Botox but we shall see,” she continued.

Some fans were wondering where she is getting all the money to pay for this surgery, being that she is constantly complaining about being broke on the reality show.

Complaining about how you struggling but you’ll get those lips done. — ✨katie💫 (@rawrritsmeagain) November 14, 2017

“Complaining about how you struggling, but you’ll get those lips done,” one fan tweeted.

But DeJesus clapped back, saying she isn’t the one paying for the surgery, but not clarifying who would be.

It’s great when u can get surgery for free or have someone else pay I️t for u. #livingthelife — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 14, 2017

“It’s great when u can get surgery for free or have someone else pay It for u,” she tweeted back with the hashtag, “living the life.”

When DeJesus had her procedures done in the past with Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, she was very open about the process, allowing him to document the procedures with graphic photos.

The second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.