‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Clears up Her Future on the Show After ‘Hard’ Season

It’s been a long season of Teen Mom 2 for star Briana DeJesus, and she’s ready to put it all behind her. At least for now. The former star of Teen Mom 3, who joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2018, took to Twitter to reflect back on the ups and downs she encountered over the most recent run of episodes. DeJesus started things off by thanking her fans who tuned in to watch her life unfold in front of the cameras, and expressed gratitude at getting the chance to share her story.

Guys, thanks for tuning in and watching my Story. I am extremely grateful that I am able to share my life in hopes of changing others..being on a docuseries is overwhelming at times but I am glad the season is over and I can’t wait to move forward in life. — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 27, 2019

She also gave a shout out to the production team behind Teen Mom 2, even though she admitted her own story didn’t quite come across as gracefully as she might have hoped.

Lol na, well I hope not. Just happy this season is over. It was definitely hard for me — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 27, 2019

Also thanks to @TeenMom for putting my story together so gracefully (at times lmao) — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 27, 2019

Most recently, after months of being absent, Hernandez showed up under the guise of spending some quality time with their daughter. However, it soon became apparent that he’d only resurfaced so he could try and borrow some cash from DeJesus so he could buy a truck, a GPS and get his medication refilled.

The 10th season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV this past September and just concluded its run last night.