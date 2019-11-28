Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Clears up Her Future on the Show After ‘Hard’ Season

It’s been a long season of Teen Mom 2 for star Briana DeJesus, and she’s ready to put it all […]

By

It’s been a long season of Teen Mom 2 for star Briana DeJesus, and she’s ready to put it all behind her. At least for now. The former star of Teen Mom 3, who joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2018, took to Twitter to reflect back on the ups and downs she encountered over the most recent run of episodes. DeJesus started things off by thanking her fans who tuned in to watch her life unfold in front of the cameras, and expressed gratitude at getting the chance to share her story.

She also gave a shout out to the production team behind Teen Mom 2, even though she admitted her own story didn’t quite come across as gracefully as she might have hoped.

Most recently, after months of being absent, Hernandez showed up under the guise of spending some quality time with their daughter. However, it soon became apparent that he’d only resurfaced so he could try and borrow some cash from DeJesus so he could buy a truck, a GPS and get his medication refilled.

The 10th season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV this past September and just concluded its run last night.

