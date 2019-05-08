‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Claims Jenelle Evans Was ‘Thrown to the Wolves’ Amid MTV Firing

Briana DeJesus is standing up for friend Jenelle Evans after the controversial Teen Mom 2 personality was fired by MTV Tuesday.

“I am sad for her. I wish there was some kind of compromise for all of this. She worked her a— off for so long to just be thrown to the wolves,” DeJesus told Us Weekly Wednesday.

Evans was let go a week after news broke that husband David Eason, fired from the network in 2018 for his homophobic remarks, had shot and killed the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget, after claiming the pup had snapped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

With major advertisers like Chipotle and Greenies dropped out and fans calling for a boycott of the show until “#JusticeForNugget” was served, the network confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly it had dropped Evans from the series as well.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

DeJesus added to the outlet that she wished the best for Evans and her family in the aftermath of the firing.

“I hope she gets everything she ever wanted and I just want her to flourish! She will be OK,” she said. “As far as David, it sucks that his actions caused all of this but this is what it is and there’s no going back.”

Evans’ friends were few and far between on Teen Mom 2, but she and DeJesus bonded after the Teen Mom 3 cast member was brought into the mix.

In Monday’s episode of the reality show, Evans travelled to Florida to hang out with her costar after “threatening” texts from Eason to the production team prevented them from filming at her home.

“He just doesn’t want me going out of town all the time to have to film,” she told DeJesus of her tense relationship with her husband at the time. “That’s literally all we argue about. He doesn’t cheat on me. … He’s perfect, it’s just we argue about filming, that’s it.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

