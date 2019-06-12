‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Breaks Silence About Pregnancy Rumors

Don’t expect Briana DeJesus to go along with the pregnancy rumors about her. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to deny the rumors and offer some insight on what fans could expect if she actually were pregnant.

“1. I’m not pregnant,” the 25-year-old mom of two wrote on Twitter in a simple statement on Monday. “2. If I [do] end up getting pregnant, it will be kept a secret. Good morning [by the way].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeJesus has been outspoken in her frustration with her youngest daughter, Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez, for the lack of involvement in Stella’s life. In January, she told a fan on social media that “he hardly ever checks up on [Stella] and I pay for her daycare now. He stopped making payments months ago.”

“This is exactly what I didn’t want for Stella,” she tweeted. “I wanted Stella to have an active father figure in her life and I knew I was going to get the complete opposite. And then I’ll be the s—ty parent if I decide to cut all ties. SMH.”

Although she said she does not regret changing her mind about the abortion she planned on having, she does still resent that Hernandez “shut down [exploring] adoption and said he would be there.”

She called him out again in April when a fan wrote that Stella seemed to be closer with DeJesus’ boyfriend than Hernandez. “John speaks to Stella every day via FaceTime. That’s why,” DeJesus said.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus noted that Stella is also close with Devoin Austin, who DeJesus’ older daughter Nova’s father.

“It boggles my mind that when Devoin walks into the door, she runs to Devoin, but if Luis were to walk into the door, she wouldn’t even bother to look,” DeJesus said on the episode. “I just want Stella to be around her dad and get to know her dad.”

However, she also revealed on social media that Austin “f—ed up big time,” adding that she’d “never trust him again” and that she wanted to “teach these men what parenting is really like.”

“I wish I could vent on here but I can’t,” she tweeted in April. “Honestly f— both my baby daddies right now lmao.”

“All I am going to say is, this ‘tv show’ I am on means nothing to me…the only thing I care about are both my kids…and if you are willing to put my kids in danger we got some real problems,” she continued.

“I’ll kill for my kids,” she ended ominously.

As “great” a father figure DeJesus’ boyfriend, John, is to her daughters, her tweet makes it sound as if she’s not quite ready to take that step with him just yet.