‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry Face off Over Javi Marroquin



The bad blood between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus came to a boil during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, as the two co-stars finally confronted one another over DeJesus’ relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The all-new episode picked up just as filming for last season’s reunion was about to begin. It couldn’t have come at a worse time for DeJesus and Lowry, who had got into a spat in last week’s episode over DeJesus’ trip to Orlando, Florida with Marroquin, despite their insistence they are not seeing one another. Leah Messer also found herself in the middle of the drama, after breaking news of the couple’s trip to her friend Lowry.

So when everyone all had to be on the same set, things were quick to pop off.

“This is a f—ing joke,” Lowry said. “I don’t like Briana. I don’t like Jenelle [Evans]. I don’t want to be around them.”

She added, “I don’t think [DeJesus is] a good person, I try but at this point I just don’t have anything good to say about her.”

The two first come in contact when DeJesus walks into Lowry’s dressing room, which she thought was private. The two then started talking about the ongoing drama.

“If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your problem not mine,” DeJesus said, which set off Lowry. The two went back and forth about the entire thing, which ended with DeJesus telling Lowry to “shut up.”

“Alright you can be ratchet then,” Lowry said, which made DeJesus’ mom and sister intervene.

Messer also got drawn into the mess when DeJesus confronted her about spilling the details of her trip with Marroquin.

“I don’t give a f— about how anybody feels. I’m grown,” DeJesus said and abruptly left.

Messer was so upset she began crying, adding that DeJesus and Marroquin were “playing it,” referring to their alleged relationship, because they were flirting the entire reunion.

“If she didn’t want me to say anything, she shouldn’t have f—ing said anything,” Messer said. “I could give a f— about your life.”

Despite being at the center of all the drama, Marroquin couldn’t keep from flirting with DeJesus at every opportunity. (The two would announce they were dating shortly after the reunion filming, and were hot and heavy until January, when they split.)

“We texted about long distance. That’s only a two hour flight,” Marroquin told DeJesus in Monday’s episode. “I do want to take you on a date though.”

DeJesus said she wanted to take it “day by day” and added that she doesn’t want to have issues with anyone.

“Javi, don’t start something you can’t finish,” she told Marroquin. “Last thing I need is to repeat history.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV