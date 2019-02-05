‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Admits Her Boyfriend ‘Stalked’ Her After They First Met

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is opening up about the first time she met her current boyfriend, Johnny Rodriguez.

Looks like @_BrianaDejesus is talking to someone new 👀 Meet the new man in her life on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2! pic.twitter.com/pp08DPlW9x — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 3, 2019

In a clip of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, DeJesus is early on in her relationship with the man she’s calling “Chicken Guy” to her friends, but plans to meet him over the weekend where he lives for another rendezvous.

“A few months ago, I met a guy in New York when we weren’t filming,” she admits to the camera of her relationship status with Rodriguez. “We’ve hung out a few times, and it’s going well, so this weekend I’m gonna visit him.”

While getting a pedicure with friend Shirley, DeJesus is caught texting her new man, explaining to her friend of the unusual nickname, “We call him ‘Chicken Guy,’ ’cause we met him at a chicken restaurant, and he f—ing stalked the s— out of me.”

Despite the distinctly unromantic beginning to their relationship, DeJesus confesses of her attraction to him, “We just vibe. You know when you meet somebody and you just vibe? You talk all night, and you guys are comfortable around each other? It’s like that. I don’t know what it is about him … he has nice eyes, I don’t know.”

The couple’s upcoming meetup will be the first time Rodriguez is filmed by MTV for Teen Mom 2, which DeJesus says is making both of them a little nervous.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she tells Shirley.

As for Rodriguez meeting DeJesus’ two daughters, 7-year-old Nova and 1-year-old Stella, the reality personality says they haven’t crossed that bridge yet.

“Hell no, not yet,” she says emphatically. “They’re not meeting anytime soon, so let’s not even think about it.”

It’s not clear if Rodriguez has been spending time with his girlfriend’s family, but the MTV star did make their relationship Instagram official in September 2018. The two aren’t looking to have a baby together yet, however, she made clear to Radar Online in December.

“Now that I’m dating Johnny and legitimately the happiest I’ve ever been in any relationship in my life, everyone is making assumptions I must be rushing to get pregnant. You can be in a good relationship without wanting a baby right away,” DeJesus said at the time.

“I’ve said I’m on birth control multiple times and for some reason people don’t want to believe that. While people are always so quick to want to judge me and my life and make assumptions about it, I can assure you I’m not being stupid.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

