Report: ‘Teen Mom’s Friend Busted for Alleged Underage Sex Crime

The Teen Mom 2 circle has been rocked with a possible underage sex scandal.

Chelsea Houska‘s longtime friend Alex Bawek was arrested on Dec. 6 in Eau Claire County, South Dakota, Radar reports. He was charged with second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Bawek, 28, is married to Houska’s pregnant friend Brittnee, who has appeared on the reality TV show multiple times throughout its run.

The Leader-Telegram reports that an Altoona police officer responded to a Craigslist posting from a man who sought a female or couple “who wanted to have some fun.” The man was later identified as Bawek.

The officer who responded to the ad online posed as a 14-year-old girl. The conversation turned sexual and Bawek reportedly asked the undercover officer for lewd photos. When the officer replied with a photo of an underage girl in a bikini, Bawek arranged to pick her up at an apartment building.

When confronted by police, Bawek admitted he was there to pick up a minor. He claimed she was 16 or 17 years old, but eventually admitted she was 14. Condoms were found in his vehicle and he acknowledged he planned to engage in sexual contact with the girl.

An Eau Claire County Jail spokesperson told Radar that Bawek was released on December 7.

“He had no bond,” she official said. “He got a signature bond when he went to court. He agreed to go to his next court date on January 23.”

According to the Leader-Telegraph, Bawek could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted to all three charges.