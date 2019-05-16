‘Teen Mom 2’ Alums Jenelle Evans, David Eason Leave Court Without Children Following Removal Order

Jenelle Evans and David Eason appeared in a Columbus County, North Carolina courtroom Thursday following the removal of four children by Child Protective Services from their home.

According to TMZ, the former Teen Mom 2 stars were in court on Thursday, May 16 attempting to fight the judge-ordered removal of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, Evans’ two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Roughly 15 minutes before Evans and Eason left the courthouse, the outlet reports the several children “with blankets over their heads were placed in a CPS vehicle and driven away.”

As was previously reported, Kaiser, whom Evans shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffin, is currently staying with his his father’s mother, Doris, while Jace is believed to be with the former MTV’s star’s mother, Barbara Evans. Both children were removed from the home earlier this week, with Ensley and Maryssa removed just days later. Both children are currently with Eason’s mother.

The removal was ordered by a North Carolina judge in the continued fallout from the shooting death of Evans’ dog, Nugget. Nugget was shot and killed by Eason, who had been thrown into a fit of rage after the dog nipped at Ensley.

In the aftermath of Nugget’s death, which Eason has not faced charges for, it was revealed that Child Protective services were investigating the incident and were concerned for the safety of all children in the home. Following the removal of her son’s, Evans had vowed to fight to get them back.

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” Evans told Us Weekly. “Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter.”

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” she said. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

Neither Evans nor Eason have yet made any public comments regarding the removal of Maryssa and Ensley from their home, though a recent supervised visit with their children reportedly resulted in Eason being “thrown out” after he began “causing trouble.”

Currently, details of the case are unknown, and legal experts revealed to Radar Online that it could be years before the children are in Evans and Eason’s care unsupervised.