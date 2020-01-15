‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Sassy Quote Alongside New Nashville Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans isn’t going to let any of the haters bring her down. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the reality star posed for a bold photo and included an even bolder caption to boot. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Evans appeared to pose for the camera during a trip to Nashville. But, it was the caption for the photo that caught a ton of attention. And the caption, which was a quote from an unidentified source, serves as a major message to anyone who wants to sling any negativity Evans’ way.

“I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me,” she wrote.

In response to the Teen Mom 2 star’s message, many of her followers expressed that they were totally on her side as she deals with those brick-throwers. In fact, the comments section on Evans’ post was filled with an abundance of positivity.

“Build that castle. Show them they cant knock you down,” one fan commented. “You are human and we all learn and grow, well most do. Rooting for you.”

“Girlllll… you’re on the come up!!” another fan wrote. “Keep doing you! And continue this healthy path!! So proud of you!!”

“Yesssss build it nice && huge so everyone can look up at you… it’s your time,” yet another fan wrote.

In recent months, Evans has been vocal about wanted to head down a positive path, for her own sake and for the sake of her children — Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley. Back in October, Evans announced that she had “filed papers” to separate from her husband, David Eason. In her announcement, she stressed that she wanted to do what was best for her family.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” she began on Instagram. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”