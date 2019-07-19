‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Insists She’s a ‘Good Mom’ in Twitter Tear

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been putting out flames ever since her husband David Eason shot and killed her dog, and in a recent Twitter post, she’s setting the record straight. One fan wrote about how the reality star didn’t need to announce it to the world that she was a good mother because that’s not what good mothers do, and Evans immediately fired back.

Well guess what? I’m A DAMN GOOD MOM AND WILL SHOUT IT UNTIL YOUR EARS BLEED 🥳💓 https://t.co/enKcpWRMKp — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 19, 2019

Outrage first sparked when Eason admitted online to shooting and killing Evans’ French Bulldog Nugget after the dog allegedly snapped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Since then, Evans still hasn’t admitted to whether her husband actually shot and killed her dog, but she has posted about it on social media saying how much she misses Nugget.

The 27-year-old recently denied allegations that she told police that Eason killing her dog was a publicity stunt. Police officials publicly claimed she said the incident was a publicity stunt that turned into a scandal, however, she’s denying that.

“No, they actually called me and left me a voicemail, the chief of police and he wanted me to call him back to actually discuss whether it was a PR incident or not,” she said. “I talked to the chief of police on the phone, I told him what happened from my point of view. I told him ‘I don’t know what ended up happening to my dog, because I wasn’t outside, but I was inside my house and my dog bit my daughter on the face, and David took her outside.’”

“I stayed inside with Ensley, Kaiser and Marisa, and that’s it.”

After the drama surrounding the couple blew up into Animal Control being called and Evans losing custody of her kids — which she now has back — MTV decided to part ways with both of them.