‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Hospitalized After Fight With Mom

Teen Mom 2 personality Nathan Griffith had a difficult start to the year, getting in a heated fight with his mother that ultimately resulted in his brief hospitalization, TMZ reported Wednesday. Police were called to the home of Jenelle Evans‘ ex-boyfriend on Jan. 1, the publication reports, when Nathan accused his mother of driving her car into his. Being that the crash happened on private property, police advised the two to work things out on their own, but that’s when things started to get out of hand.

Sources close to Griffith told TMZ that the two then got into a heated argument that ended with Griffith leaving the house and threatening to take his own life. When Griffith’s mom couldn’t reach him on the phone, she called police, who soon caught up with the upset MTV personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that when officers found Griffith, he said he was not going to hurt himself, but agreed to be evaluated at a hospital. After 5 hours, doctors decided he was not a danger to himself and released him.

Griffith and Evans have had a roller coaster relationship since their split in 2015, and recently have made strides in co-parenting 5-year-old son Kaiser.

In November, Griffith tweeted, “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Jenelle Evans]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with.”

Last month, he doubled down on his praise of his ex, tweeting just how “proud” he is of her as she celebrated her 28th birthday.

I know the critics will criticize and I know the “hatters” aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 19, 2019

Photo credit: MTV