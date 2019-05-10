‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Challenged to Fist Fight by Animal Rights Activist: ‘Let’s See How Tough You Are’

The heat surrounding former Teen Mom 2 cast member David Eason continues to rise. The reality show alum was recently challenged to a fist fight by animal rights activist Craig Fields.

“Alright, so this is a message to the d— bag David Eason, I’m sure everyone has heard the news now that this f—ing savage actually beat the 12 pound Frenchie to death before he shot it,” Fields started the video.

After insulting Eason, he asked if people would really believe that Eason needed to “defend” his family against a tiny dog, so he continued with a request that Eason challenge him in an old fashioned fist fight.

“I got a better idea, what about a fair fist fight with someone who will fight back, not a 12 pound Frenchie David Eason, not a 12 pound Frenchie but me,” he said. “I’m offering you and old fashioned fist fight, old school. Leave your guns at home, leave all your weapons at home because I know you love your weapons David Eason, I know you love your weapons but this is gonna be an old school fist fight.”

“I’m not sure you even had one of those,” he continued. “Because as big of a p— as you are, I don’t think you even know how to throw hands, all you know how to is shoot guns and beat up girls and f—ing innocent animals you f—ing piece of s—.”

That’s when the animal lover offered to fly Eason out.

“I will actually fly you out I will pay for your flight to come here and we can go to an MMA gym or a boxing gym and we can have an old-school fist fight.”

Fields challenge follows news that surfaced almost two weeks ago that Eason had shot and killed Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget after the animal snipped at 2-year-old Ensley’s face.

Since then, not only has Eason been receiving harsh backlash, but now Evans has been removed from the popular MTV reality show.