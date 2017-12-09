‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Adam Lind Released From Jail

Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind is out of prison, following his arrest for a probation violation in South Dakota earlier this week.

He was released from prison on Thursday, Radar Online reported.

“His bail was dropped because he agreed to show up at court for his next hearing,” a Lincoln County Clerk of Court clerk told the site. That hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

Lind, Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested Tuesday for violating a no contact order in his domestic assault case and was taken to Minnehana County Jail.

He was first arrested on Nov. 2 for domestic assault against ex-girlfriend Stasia Huber. She filed for a restraining order against him on Nov. 7, which was granted. The protection order expires in five years.

Lind was supposed to go to court on Tuesday, before he was arrested.

In the restraining order filing, Huber claimed Lind was abusive during their three-year relationship under the influence of drugs, steroids and alcohol. She also claimed he was suicidal after they broke up.

Lind tested positive for meth and amphetamines in April.

Late last month, Lind was reportedly refusing to go to rehab. “He’s so far off the deep end that his friends can’t even be around him anymore,” a source told Radar Online in November.

Lind is the father of Houska’s 8-year-old daughter Aubree. He also shares a 4-year-old daughter with Taylor Halbur.

