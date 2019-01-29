HGTV ‘Flip or Flop’ Cast Member Tarek El Moussa Announces New Series

Tarek El Moussa is branching out in 2018!

The Flip or Flop star embarked on a new project dedicated to helping people on Jan. 1, which he is calling Pick Me Up Project.

“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” he said in a preview clip. He added that these moments can change your life or the life of someone else.

He added: “That’s why I’m here today. I want to meet with some people to help change their life. I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work, dedication and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely a part of the journey.”

In the clip from the show, the HGTV real estate agent’s own difficult journey is touched upon, including his childhood struggle with ADHD as well as his two cancer diagnoses as an adult.

He ended his message by saying, “I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand, and really help others.”

The two-time cancer survivor has certainly had his fair share of kindness over the years. After beating cancer once, an HGTV fan and registered nurse spotted a lump at the base of his throat during a broadcast of the show and emailed him, urging him to visit a doctor.

He’s been going through tough times recently as well, splitting from wife and Flip or Flop cohost Christina El Moussa in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

The former couple continue to film new episodes of the show and are coparenting their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2.

